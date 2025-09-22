eat

Muri alu chop croquettes: crunchy, spiced, festive bites

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai gives the classic alu chop a festive twist — perfect for your Durga Puja snack platter

As Durga Puja draws near, Kolkata’s streets come alive with the aroma of crispy, spiced snacks. Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, popularly known as Saby, gives the humble alu chop a festive upgrade with his Muri Alu Chop Croquettes. Golden and crisp on the outside, soft and spicy on the inside, these bites are ideal for enjoying with a steaming cup of chai or serving on a Puja snack platter.

Ingredients

For the Alur Chop Filling:

Potatoes: 3-4 medium, boiled and mashed

Onion: 1 small, finely chopped

Green chilies: 2, finely chopped

Ginger paste: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Red chili powder: ½ tsp

Cumin powder: ½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Fresh coriander leaves: chopped (optional)

Mustard oil or any cooking oil: 1 tbsp

For the Batter:

Gram flour (besan): ½ cup

Rice flour (for extra crispiness): 2 tbsp

Turmeric: a pinch

Salt: to taste

Water: as needed (to make a thick batter)

For Coating:

Muri (puffed rice), lightly crushed: 1.5–2 cups

For Frying:

Oil: for deep frying

Method

Make the filling: Sauté onions in mustard oil until soft, add ginger paste, green chillies, spices, and mashed potatoes. Mix well, adjust salt, and let cool. Shape into small balls

Prepare the batter: Mix gram flour, rice flour, turmeric, and salt. Add water gradually to make a thick, lump-free batter

Coat and fry: Lightly crush puffed rice. Dip potato balls in batter, roll in muri, and deep-fry until golden and crisp

Serve hot with kasundi or tomato ketchup, sprinkling chaat masala if you like. These Muri Alu Chop Croquettes by chef Sabyasachi Gorai are perfect for festive munching during Durga Puja