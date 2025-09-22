Muri alu chop croquettes: crunchy, spiced, festive bites
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai gives the classic alu chop a festive twist — perfect for your Durga Puja snack platter
Published 22.09.25, 01:34 PM
As Durga Puja draws near, Kolkata’s streets come alive with the aroma of
crispy, spiced snacks. Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, popularly known as Saby, gives
the humble alu chop a festive upgrade with his Muri Alu Chop Croquettes. Golden
and crisp on the outside, soft and spicy on the inside, these bites are ideal
for enjoying with a steaming cup of chai or serving on a Puja snack platter.
Ingredients
For the Alur Chop Filling:
- Potatoes:
3-4 medium, boiled and mashed
- Onion:
1 small, finely chopped
- Green
chilies: 2, finely chopped
- Ginger
paste: 1 tsp
- Turmeric
powder: ½ tsp
- Red
chili powder: ½ tsp
- Cumin
powder: ½ tsp
- Salt:
to taste
- Fresh
coriander leaves: chopped (optional)
- Mustard
oil or any cooking oil: 1 tbsp
For the Batter:
- Gram
flour (besan): ½ cup
- Rice
flour (for extra crispiness): 2 tbsp
- Turmeric:
a pinch
- Salt:
to taste
- Water:
as needed (to make a thick batter)
For Coating:
- Muri
(puffed rice), lightly crushed: 1.5–2 cups
- For
Frying:
- Oil:
for deep frying
Method
- Make
the filling: Sauté onions in mustard oil until soft, add ginger paste,
green chillies, spices, and mashed potatoes. Mix well, adjust salt, and
let cool. Shape into small balls
- Prepare
the batter: Mix gram flour, rice flour, turmeric, and salt. Add water
gradually to make a thick, lump-free batter
- Coat
and fry: Lightly crush puffed rice. Dip potato balls in batter, roll in
muri, and deep-fry until golden and crisp
- Serve
hot with kasundi or tomato ketchup, sprinkling chaat masala if you like.
These Muri Alu Chop Croquettes by chef Sabyasachi Gorai are perfect for
festive munching during Durga Puja
