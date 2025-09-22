cook

Cook up this Katla Kaliar Pulao recipe by Subhojit Sen

Use your leftover maachher kalia to whip up a delish pulao!

Ended up with extra Katla Kalia and you don’t want to repeat yesterday’s lunch? Subhojit Sen of MasterChef fame has the perfect solution to turn things around. In a few simple steps, you can create a delish Katla Kalia Pulao and no one will know!

Kalta Kalia Pulao

Ingredients

Leftover Katla Kalia: 3pcs with 1/4cup of gravy

Gobindobhog rice: 250g

Green chilli: 2-3

Ghee: 2tbsp

Cashews: 10-12 pcs

Raisins: 10-12 pcs

Salt as per taste

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and fry the rice with green chillies for 3-5 minutes

Put in the Katla Kalia with gravy and the dry fruits. Mix well.

Now add hot water to the wok. It should be about 3cm above the rice. Add salt

Let it come to a boil. Cover with a lid and put on low flame. Cook for another 10 minutes

Serve hot with a side of green salad