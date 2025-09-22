Cook up this Katla Kaliar Pulao recipe by Subhojit Sen
Use your leftover maachher kalia to whip up a delish pulao!
Published 22.09.25, 01:44 PM
Ended up with extra
Katla Kalia and you don’t want to repeat yesterday’s lunch? Subhojit Sen of
MasterChef fame has the perfect solution to turn things around. In a few simple
steps, you can create a delish Katla Kalia Pulao and no one will know!
Kalta Kalia Pulao
Ingredients
- Leftover
Katla Kalia: 3pcs with 1/4cup of gravy
- Gobindobhog
rice: 250g
- Green
chilli: 2-3
- Ghee:
2tbsp
- Cashews:
10-12 pcs
- Raisins:
10-12 pcs
- Salt
as per taste
Method
- Heat
ghee in a pan and fry the rice with green chillies for 3-5 minutes
- Put
in the Katla Kalia with gravy and the dry fruits. Mix well.
- Now
add hot water to the wok. It should be about 3cm above the rice. Add salt
- Let
it come to a boil. Cover with a lid and put on low flame. Cook for another
10 minutes
- Serve
hot with a side of green salad
