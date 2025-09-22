drink

How to make Molida at home for Durga Puja celebrations

Cool, sweet and packed with festive flavours, Molida is a perfect drink to enjoy after pandal-hopping this Puja season

Molida is a traditional, refreshing drink from Bengal, made with milk, fruits, jaggery and a hint of spice. It is served chilled and is perfect for festive gatherings. Light yet filling, this drink is ideal for quenching thirst after long hours of Durga Puja pandal-hopping.

Ingredients

Soft rice (pola rice or flattened rice/chira): 1 cup

Chilled water: 3-5 cups, or to taste

Sugar: 5 tablespoons, or to taste

Grated coconut (tender is preferable): ½ cup

Ginger paste or grated ginger: 3 tsp

Salt: ¼ tsp

Method

Rinse the soft rice thoroughly and soak it in plain water for about 15 minutes, or until it softens

Drain the water and transfer the rice to a bowl. Mash with your hands or a spoon until it forms a smooth, pasty consistency

Add sugar, salt, grated coconut and ginger to the mashed rice

Pour chilled water into the bowl and mix thoroughly until the sugar fully dissolves. Adjust the water for your preferred consistency

Garnish with extra grated coconut, if you like, and enjoy immediately while chilled