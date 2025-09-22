How to make Molida at home for Durga Puja celebrations
Cool, sweet and packed with festive flavours, Molida is a perfect drink to enjoy after pandal-hopping this Puja season
Published 22.09.25, 01:49 PM
Molida is a
traditional, refreshing drink from Bengal, made with milk, fruits, jaggery and
a hint of spice. It is served chilled and is perfect for festive gatherings.
Light yet filling, this drink is ideal for quenching thirst after long hours of
Durga Puja pandal-hopping.
Ingredients
- Soft
rice (pola rice or flattened rice/chira): 1 cup
- Chilled
water: 3-5 cups, or to taste
- Sugar:
5 tablespoons, or to taste
- Grated
coconut (tender is preferable): ½ cup
- Ginger
paste or grated ginger: 3 tsp
- Salt:
¼ tsp
Method
- Rinse
the soft rice thoroughly and soak it in plain water for about 15 minutes,
or until it softens
- Drain
the water and transfer the rice to a bowl. Mash with your hands or a spoon
until it forms a smooth, pasty consistency
- Add
sugar, salt, grated coconut and ginger to the mashed rice
- Pour
chilled water into the bowl and mix thoroughly until the sugar fully
dissolves. Adjust the water for your preferred consistency
- Garnish
with extra grated coconut, if you like, and enjoy immediately while
chilled
