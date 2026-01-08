Eleven and Mike from ‘Stranger Things’ reunite in Malta, thanks to ‘Enola Holmes’ and AI

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) from Stranger Things have reunited on the island nation of Malta, thanks to the latest Enola Holmes teaser and a little help from AI.

Shortly after Netflix announced its content slate for 2026 on Wednesday, the internet was awash with edited clips suggesting a crossover between the two hits.

“The secret episode is REAL,” wrote an X user alongside an edited picture that reimagines the ending of the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi show.

The post also alluded to a popular fan theory that the creators have planned a secret ninth episode of the sci-fi series which would reveal the finale released on January 1 was an illusion created by Jamie Campbell Bower’s arch antagonist Vecna.

Others shared “I believe” GIFs, reaffirming their faith in Mike’s campaign that capped off the finale. In his monologue, Mike used metaphorical figures such as the mage, the storyteller and the zoomer to imagine the characters’ futures. Comparing himself to the storyteller, he said that while he could narrate tales about the mage (Eleven), he would never be able to reunite with her or tell her real story. Mike suggested that Eleven escaped the detonation of the Upside Down with the help of Kali (Linnea Berthelsen). She then escaped to her dream destination with three waterfalls.

“Stranger Things fans holding onto their theory RN be like,” reads one meme on X. “Mike and Eleven finally got their happy ending,” reads another.

While Stranger Things finale is currently streaming on Netflix, Enola Holmes 3 is set to drop on the streamer later this year. The detective thriller series explores the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ equally brilliant younger sister Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Duncan-Brewster will also essay key roles in the upcoming instalment of Enola Holmes set in Malta.