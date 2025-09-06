Djimon Hounsou to star in Henry Cavill's 'Highlander'

Actor Djimon Hounsou, best known for his roles in projects such as "Gladiator", "Amistad", and "Blood Diamond", has become the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming film "Highlander", led by Henry Cavill.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will essay the role of an immortal warrior from Africa. The film stars Cavill in the titular role of MacLeod, alongside Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as the savage warrior named The Kurgen, the film comes from Amazon MGM’s United Artists banner.

It is directed by Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, from the script by Michael Finch.

The original "Highlander" film was released in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior.

With the help of a swordsman named Ramirez (Sean Connery), the titular Highlander battles other immortals across the centuries, culminating in a modern battle in which, like the classic line of dialogue goes, “there can be only one.” The new take on "Highlander" is produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt alongside Neal H Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

