Disney announces release dates for ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ and ‘Incredibles 3’

Disney, on Wednesday, announced the release dates for its upcoming films Lilo & Stitch 2 and Incredibles 3, slated to hit theatres in 2028.

While the second instalment of the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch will release on May 26, 2028, the third film in the Incredibles franchise will premiere on June 16, 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released on May 28, Lilo & Stitch reimagines the beloved 2002 animated classic which revolves around the unbreakable bond shared by an alien and a young girl.

Chris Sanders, who originally voiced the character in the animated film, reprised his role in the live-action movie. Newcomer Maia Kealoha takes on the role of Lilo, while Sydney Elizebeth Agudong portrays her protective older sister, Nani.

Rounding out the cast are Kaipo Dudoit as Nani’s love interest David and Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance as the imposing yet well-meaning social worker Cobra Bubbles.

The alien side of the story is brought to life with Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen stepping into the roles of Jumba and Pleakley, respectively. Additionally, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has lent her voice to the authoritative Grand Councilwoman.

In a special nod to the original, Tia Carrere and Amy Hill, who voiced Nani and Mrs. Hasagawa in the animated version, returned in new roles as Mrs. Kekoa and Tūtū.

Incredibles 3, on the other hand, serves as a direct sequel to the highly successful Incredibles 2 (2018), returning to the story of the Parr family — Bob (Mr. Incredible), Helen (Elastigirl), Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack — more than two decades after the original movie debuted in 2004.

The film was officially announced by Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro during a shareholder call at the D23 Entertainment Showcase in August 2024.

Peter Sohn, who directed Pixar's Elemental (2023) and The Good Dinosaur, is helming the film, marking a change from previous entries.