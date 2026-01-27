Watch: Disha Patani, Talwiinder hold hands at Lollapalooza 2026 amid dating buzz

Videos of actress Disha Patani leaving the Lollapalooza India 2026 venue holding Punjabi singer Talwiinder’s hand are doing the rounds on social media, further fuelling the dating buzz that started earlier this month.

Weeks ago, the duo were spotted holding hands as they spoke to Mouni Roy’s husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar, at Nupur Sanon’s wedding.

The recent clips show the duo walking hand-in-hand through the crowd at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course and later getting into the same car with friends.

This has led many internet users to believe that the duo have made their relationship official. A fan even drew parallels between Disha and Talwiinder and Hollywood couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

In some videos that went viral earlier this month, Disha and Talwinder were also seen together at Udaipur airport while leaving for Mumbai. Talwiinder, a household name in Punjabi music, wore a mask to conceal his face.

However, this is not the first time Disha has been the subject of fan speculation about her love life. A few weeks back, she was spotted in Goa with actor Arshad Warsi inside a car along with an unidentified man who seemed to have wrapped his arms around her shoulder.

Netizens were quick to conclude that the mystery man could be Talwiinder.

While the speculation continues to gain momentum, neither Disha nor Talwiinder have made their relationship official.

Earlier, Disha was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. However, neither of them went public with their relationship nor their breakup. As per media reports, the duo parted ways in 2022.

On the work front, Disha last featured in the 2025 Tamil film Kanguva, which was directed by Siva.