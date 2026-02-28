‘War launched by two of Modi’s good friends’: Congress slams PM’s 'moral cowardice' of Israel visit

The Congress on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to undertake a visit to Israel, which had happened two days before Tel Aviv in coordination with Washington launched a major military offensive against Iran on Saturday.

“Two days after Mr. Modi celebrated his visit to Israel, Israel and the US have begun their joint assault on Iran,” Ramesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter) as news broke of the US and Israeli missile strikes on Iran.

“This was fully expected given their military build-up in the last few months. Mr. Modi nevertheless chose to go to Israel, where he displayed the highest moral cowardice. He declared that India stood with Israel and got himself an award for saying so. This Israel visit was shameful and it is even more so in light of the war that has been launched by two of Mr. Modi’s 'good friends’,” Ramesh added.

On Tuesday, he had posted that Modi's Israel visit shows that he has "abandoned" Palestinians, "forgetting that India was amongst the earliest countries to recognise the state of Palestine way back on Nov 18, 1988," he said.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint campaign with the US would let Iranians “take their fate into their own hands.”

Trump also told Iranians in a video address: “It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations.”