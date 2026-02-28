Explosions rock central Tehran as US, Israel launch major missile attacks in Iran

Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.
The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.
President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the U.S. had begun "major combat operations in Iran."
The attack comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program.
Iran shut down its airspace and mobile phone services were cut.