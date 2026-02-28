India tells expats in Israel to 'exercise utmost caution' after attack on Iran

India on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to "exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times" after the country launched a joint attack with the US against Iran.

In its advisory, India said, "In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," the post on X said.

"All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work," it said.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," it added.

The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," it added.

Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital, with a cloud of smoke rising from the city's downtown. The first apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Command warned civilians to stay close to bomb shelters as sirens sounded across the country.

A message from the Home Front command said that "due to the security situation," civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.