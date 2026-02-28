Centuries-old Hindu temple in Kerala hosts community Iftar for local Muslims in its courtyard

A centuries-old Hindu shrine in this northernmost district of Kerala has hosted a community Iftar for Muslim community members, as a mark of religious harmony.

The Sree Poobanam Kuzhi Temple at Thachangad here hosted the Iftar in its courtyard on Thursday as part of the "Brahmakalashotsavam" festival which marked the reconscecration of the shrine deities.

In the visuals on social media platforms and TV channels, it could be seen that a large number of Muslim men, wearing the traditional white cap, are sitting on neatly arranged tables in the decorated temple courtyard and enjoying their iftar feast.

They broke their fast with dates and other delicacies.

Temple sources said the iftar was organised as local Muslim residents could not take part in the recent "annadanam" (community feast) organised by the shrine management due to the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

"This shrine and the festivals here are part of our life and childhood. We used to gather at its premises every day after our school hours during our childhood. So any festivities here are not at all new or strange to us," a Muslim man told the media after taking part in the iftar.

The iftar was organised under the aegis of the Poobanam UAE Committee, comprising local expatriates.

