Blake Lively attends Met Gala 2026 hours after legal feud with Justin Baldoni ends

Hours after settling a years-long legal feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively attended the Met Gala 2026 on Monday (ET) in New York, where she appeared in a jovial mood and posed for photographs with a bright smile.

The actors’ feud stems from their collaboration on the 2024 film, escalating from alleged on-set discomfort to lawsuits over harassment, creative control, and a ‘smear campaign’.

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On Monday, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, 38-year-old Blake Lively arrived at the exclusive event in a voluminous ball gown that blossomed into a cloud of pink, purple, and yellow tulle.

Earlier that day, Blake and Justin’s legal representatives released a joint statement that stated that the actors have decided to settle the legal battle.

“The end product – the movie It Ends With Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind,” the statement reads.

“We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard,” the statement added. “We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

However, the settlement details were not publicly disclosed.

The case first came to public light in December 2024, when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of It Ends With Us. Lively alleged that after passing inappropriate remarks on the actress during the production of the film, Baldoni and his team orchestrated a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

However, Baldoni accused Lively of planning and implementing a smear campaign against the director and the production company.

It Ends With Us, based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, earned USD 350 million globally, emerging as one of the commercially successful films of the year. Lively and Baldoni play a couple in the film.