Blackpink singer Rose’s ‘APT.’, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ track ‘Golden’ in fray for best song at BRIT Awards

Global pop’s centre of gravity continues to shift. Golden from the popular Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters and Blackpink member Rose’s chartbuster APT. have earned nominations at the BRIT Awards 2026, underscoring how Korean artists are continuing to shape the international music landscape.

Rose becomes the first Korean solo artist to bag a nomination in the International Song of the Year category, clashing with popular pop singers Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Gigi Perez. The song APT., also featuring singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, was released in 2024. It also earned nominations in the Grammys, and Rose bagged the Song of the Year title at the Video Music Awards (VMA).

Released in October 2024, Rose’s APT. achieved the rare feat of staying at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 for multiple weeks. It also emerged as the fastest Asian Act music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, and the fastest K-pop song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, KPop Demon Hunters continues to be a pop culture phenomenon. On Wednesday, its record-smashing track Golden, sung by Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, bagged a nomination in the International Song of the Year category at BRIT Awards. The fictional band HUNTR/X from the film also received a nomination for International group of the year.

This marks the first-ever animated act to compete at the BRITs.

Golden has surpassed Blackpink member Rose and Bruno Mars’ chartbuster track APT., which previously held the record with 19 weeks at the top on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Golden won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, beating out entries from Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

The soundtrack has also received five Grammy Award nominations, including Song of the Year.

BRIT Awards full list of nominations

Artist of the year

Dave

Fred again..

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Album of the year

Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

Song of the year

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings

Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran - Azizam

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi - Survive

Lola Young - Messy

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In

Skye Newman - Family Matters

International artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalía

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International group of the year

Geese

Haim

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International song of the year

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams - That's So True

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Sombr - Undressed

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Breakthrough artist

Barry Can't Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

Critics' Choice

Jacob Alon (winner)

Rose Gray

Sienna Spiro

Best alternative/rock act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Best pop act

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Raye

Best hip-hop/rap/grime act

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Best R&B act

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

Sault

Best dance act

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji