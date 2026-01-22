Blackpink singer Rose’s ‘APT.’, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ track ‘Golden’ in fray for best song at BRIT Awards

Global pop’s centre of gravity continues to shift. Golden from the popular Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters and Blackpink member Rose’s chartbuster APT. have earned nominations at the BRIT Awards 2026, underscoring how Korean artists are continuing to shape the international music landscape.
Rose becomes the first Korean solo artist to bag a nomination in the International Song of the Year category, clashing with popular pop singers Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Gigi Perez. The song APT., also featuring singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, was released in 2024. It also earned nominations in the Grammys, and Rose bagged the Song of the Year title at the Video Music Awards (VMA).
Released in October 2024, Rose’s APT. achieved the rare feat of staying at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 for multiple weeks. It also emerged as the fastest Asian Act music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, and the fastest K-pop song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Meanwhile, KPop Demon Hunters continues to be a pop culture phenomenon. On Wednesday, its record-smashing track Golden, sung by Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, bagged a nomination in the International Song of the Year category at BRIT Awards. The fictional band HUNTR/X from the film also received a nomination for International group of the year.
This marks the first-ever animated act to compete at the BRITs.
Golden has surpassed Blackpink member Rose and Bruno Mars’ chartbuster track APT., which previously held the record with 19 weeks at the top on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart.
Golden won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, beating out entries from Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, and Train Dreams.
The soundtrack has also received five Grammy Award nominations, including Song of the Year.
BRIT Awards full list of nominations
Artist of the year
Dave
Fred again..
JADE
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem
Group of the year
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Album of the year
Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
Lily Allen - West End Girl
Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
Sam Fender - People Watching
Wolf Alice - The Clearing
Song of the year
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings
Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)
Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran - Azizam
Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi - Survive
Lola Young - Messy
Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
Olivia Dean - Man I Need
Raye - Where Is My Husband!
Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In
Skye Newman - Family Matters
International artist of the year
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Rosalía
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
International group of the year
Geese
Haim
Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
Tame Impala
Turnstile
International song of the year
Alex Warren - Ordinary
Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams - That's So True
Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Sombr - Undressed
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Breakthrough artist
Barry Can't Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Lola Young
Skye Newman
Critics' Choice
Jacob Alon (winner)
Rose Gray
Sienna Spiro
Best alternative/rock act
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Best pop act
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
Raye
Best hip-hop/rap/grime act
Central Cee
Dave
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Best R&B act
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable
Sault
Best dance act
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji