regular-article-logo Monday, 26 May 2025

Scarlett Johansson says she always wanted to become a director

The 40-year-old Hollywood star made her directorial debut with ‘Eleanor the Great’, which was screened in the Un Certain Regard Section of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20

PTI Published 26.05.25, 03:44 PM
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says she initially wanted to become a director, but her focus shifted to acting.

Johansson made her directorial debut with "Eleanor the Great", which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. It was screened under the Un Certain Regard section.

The 40-year-old actor, known for starring in projects such as "Black Widow" and "The Horse Whisperer" and "Lost in Translation", said when she was younger, she thought of directing.

"When I was much younger, I thought I would end up doing that eventually (directing)," she told The New York Times in an interview.

"In my early 20s, I became focused on understanding my job as an actor better. I was creatively engaged with the directors I was working with, taking on different roles that were challenging, and I veered off that path," she added Her directorial "Eleanor the Great" stars veteran actor June Squibb alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, and Erin Kellyman.

It is written by Tory Kamen and follows the story of a 94-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Scarlett Johansson Cannes Film Festival 2025 Eleanor The Great
