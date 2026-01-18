‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ becomes highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career

Anil Ravipudi’s family comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career within its first week of release, the makers have said.

The film, which hit theatres on January 12, has crossed the Rs 260-crore mark worldwide in six days, according to its producers Shine Screens. It has also achieved breakeven across all territories and entered the profit zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the milestone on Sunday, the producers posted a still of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara from the film and wrote, “Day by day… Record by record.. #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru is creating history at the box office. A massive Rs 261+ crore worldwide gross in just 6 days for #MegaSankranthiBlockbusterMSG. Racing towards the ₹300 crore milestone. Book your tickets now and enjoy a blockbuster weekend at the cinemas.”

With these figures, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has overtaken Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) to become the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career. The historical drama had previously held the record with a worldwide gross of Rs 246.6 crore, despite receiving a mixed response.

Shine Screens also confirmed that the film has recovered its costs in all regions. Making the announcement, the production house stated, “The whole world is celebrating MEGASTAR in his forte. #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru BREAKEVEN COMPLETED in just 6 days. ALL AREAS INTO PROFIT ZONE. The blockbuster journey continues with a rock-solid box office run.”

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released alongside Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab collected Rs 193 crore nett in its first eight days. The makers of the Prabhas-starrer, however, have claimed that the horror comedy earned Rs 238 crore nett in its first week.