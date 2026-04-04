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Andy Serkis confirms a recast for Aragorn’s role in ‘The Hunt for Gollum’

Slated to release in theatres on December 17, 2027, ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ also stars Kate Winslet in a key role

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.04.26, 04:50 PM
Andy Serkis played the role of Gollum in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy

Andy Serkis played the role of Gollum in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy File picture

The role of Aragorn will be recast in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings prequel The Hunt for Gollum, actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis confirmed recently.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Serkis said the casting process was under progress while ruling out the return of actor Viggo Mortensen, who played the iconic character in the original trilogy by Peter Jackson.

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“I don't know what's out there at the moment, but I know there's a lot of speculation, but let's just say we are recasting the role and we are on the way to finding someone,” Serkis told Screen Rant.

Serkis is set to reprise his motion-capture role as Gollum. Set between events of The Hobbit trilogy and The Lord of the Rings, the film is directed by Serkis.

The story follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to learn more about the origins of Bilbo's mysterious ring.

Slated to release in theatres on December 17, 2027, The Hunt for Gollum also stars Kate Winslet in a key role.

Previously, Mortensen had expressed interest in reprising his role from the iconic film series in a 2024 interview.

For the upcoming film, Jackson is returning as producer alongside his longtime collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

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