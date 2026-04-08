Allu Arjun’s upcoming collaboration with Atlee is titled ‘Raaka’, first poster out

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee is titled Raaka, the makers revealed on Wednesday to mark the actor’s birthday. Production house Sun Pictures released the title poster for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, also starring Deepika Padukone.

The poster introduces Arjun in a striking new avatar. He appears bald, with kohl-lined eyes, staring directly into the camera, and sporting animal claws. Viking-style markings can be seen on his forehead.

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The film is slated for a 2027 theatrical release.

"Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning," Atlee wrote on social media.

The film, previously referred to as AA22 x A6 (Allu Arjun’s 22nd film and Atlee’s sixth directorial), had generated early buzz last year when the makers released a video showcasing its scale.

The footage showed producer Kalanithi Maran travelling to Los Angeles with Arjun and Atlee to meet the animation and VFX team. Technicians associated with Hollywood projects such as Iron Man 2 and Transformers described the script as “unlike anything I’ve ever read.”

https://x.com/sunpictures/status/1909478814826352694

In October last year, during an advertising shoot directed by Atlee, Ranveer Singh spoke about the film. He said, “It’s always great hanging out with him and working with him and his super-duper awesome team. I happened to visit him on the set of his current film because my wife was shooting with him. You may have heard this before, but you can hear it from me — he is creating something you’ve never experienced or seen in Indian cinema before.”

Billed as a magnum opus, the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. VFX supervisor James Madigan has joined the project to oversee its visual effects.