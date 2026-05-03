May 4 verdict to decide more than just Bengal’s fate, India’s political trajectory at stake

When the results of the Bengal Assembly elections are declared on Monday, the numbers will do more than determine who governs Nabanna, the state secretariat. They will send a signal about the broader political trajectory of India as it moves deeper into the second half of the Narendra Modi era.

Bengal voted in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, for its 294 Assembly seats — though voting for the Falta seat was countermanded on Saturday. The overall polling, overseen by over an unprecedented 2,100 companies of paramilitary forces, was largely peaceful and recorded a turnout of over 92 per cent, the likes of which Bengal has not seen in recent memory.

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The campaign was unusually charged, shaped by an overlapping set of controversies — disputes over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and citizenship, border security and undocumented migration, and broader debates over identity, jobs, industrial development, governance, women’s safety, and anti-incumbency after 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule.

But the results, whatever they turn out to be, will be read not just as a verdict on Mamata Banerjee’s government. They will be parsed as a referendum on the BJP’s capacity to expand to what it has identified as its “last frontier”; on the strength of the regional Opposition; and on the durability of identity-based political mobilisation.

If the BJP wins

The BJP’s growth in Bengal is closely tied to its rise at the Centre under Narendra Modi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept major parts of the country but bagged only two seats in Bengal, though it improved its vote share significantly to 16.84 per cent from a shade over 6 per cent in 2009.

By 2019, the party had secured 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and 40.25 per cent vote share in the state — a major surge. A win in 2026 would complete what that breakthrough promised but failed to deliver in 2021, when the TMC retained power with 213 out of 294 seats, and in the 2024 general election, when the BJP got 12 seats and a vote share of 39.10 per cent.

The BJP still controls no state municipality or municipal corporation — a telling commentary on the limits of its organisational reach in Bengal. A victory here would therefore be transformative.

Bengal is not just another large state — it is the one significant holdout in eastern India against BJP dominance, and it carries enormous symbolic weight. Winning here would effectively complete the party’s saffron map east of Uttar Pradesh. It would also dramatically weaken Mamata as a national figure.

Now 71, Mamata has long been among the most credible faces of regional Opposition — combative, electorally proven, unwilling to be absorbed into the Congress-led INDIA bloc unless on her own terms. A defeat in her home state would not end her politically, but it would reduce her to a survivor rather than an architect of the anti-BJP coalition.

The BJP’s pathway to Bengal has run through a distinct set of issues: the CAA, with BJP leaders promising that a BJP state government would speed up citizenship processing; ending illegal cross-border migration and beefing up policing along the Siliguri Corridor as matters of national security; and Hindu consolidation in targeted constituencies. A win would validate this template, encouraging its replication in future Assembly elections — particularly in states with sizeable minority populations and porous borders.

If TMC holds on

A Trinamool victory — even a reduced one — would carry its own significance. It would confirm that regional parties with deep welfare delivery networks and a strong identity narrative can hold the line against the BJP’s formidable organisational and resource machinery. It would also reaffirm the idea that the 2024 Lok Sabha result, where the BJP fell short of a majority on its own, was not a blip but a structural limit to its expansion.

A TMC win would also burnish Mamata’s own standing. The BJP deployed its heaviest hitters in Bengal — the Prime Minister, the Union home minister, at least 16 chief ministers, a succession of central ministers. Mamata would claim vindication, not just over her political rivals but over what she has called a “conspiracy” by key national institutions, including the Election Commission, to hobble her government through the SIR exercise.

Most exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP, while at least two have forecast a clear majority for the Trinamool. However, exit poll numbers often go wrong, as they did in 2021 and 2024.

Irrespective of how the final numbers look, some observers note that Mamata’s voter base appears to have shrunk — the young, with jobs on their lips, have turned away; even the rural Hindu women votes that she enjoyed for so long appears to have been dented owing to a combination of a yearning for change, the lack of opportunities in the state and a consolidation of the Hindu electorate.

A narrow TMC win, then, might be the worst outcome for the Opposition bloc and the state. It would preserve a wounded Mamata in office, leave her vulnerable to defections, and reduce her stature vis a vis the Centre and consequently diminish her ability to extract concessions for the state. It would also do little to revive the credibility of a national Opposition that has struggled to find cohesion since the 2024 election and leave the BJP energised for 2029.

The SIR shadow

Any outcome on May 4 will be accompanied by a controversy that could have lasting consequences. The SIR exercise removed around 90 lakh voters — about 12 per cent of the electorate — from the rolls ahead of the election. Roughly 65 per cent of the 27 lakh voters under adjudication whose status remained pending before tribunals were Muslim, while some Hindus, particularly from the Matua community, were also affected.

The TMC argued the exercise risked disenfranchising genuine voters; the BJP defended it as a clean-up of bogus entries linked to illegal migration. If the BJP wins narrowly, the SIR will be cited — credibly, by many — as having tipped the balance. This would trigger a national debate about the independence of the Election Commission of India and the use of roll revision as a political instrument, with implications far beyond Bengal.

The larger picture

Bengal has a habit of arriving late to national political trends and then overshooting them — from the Left’s 34-year rule to Mamata’s own sweeping entry. What

happens on May 4 may not just close a chapter in the state’s political history. The numbers will be read in Nabanna. The reverberations will be felt in Delhi.