Who is Juana Delgado Soto? Kylie Jenner’s former housekeeper who sued reality star for a second time

Kylie Jenner is currently facing a second lawsuit from a former housekeeper who alleged she suffered “cruel and unusual treatment” while working at the media personality’s residence, as per US media reports.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the complainant, Juana Delgado Soto, has named Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services, and La Maison Family Services in her plea.

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Accusations of racial discrimination, harassment, wage violations, and poor working conditions have been mentioned in her complaint.

As per the report, Soto began working for Jenner in May 2019. She said that working conditions worsened significantly under new supervision over time, particularly after late 2023.

Key allegations include: rising mistreatment over time, reduced pay, excessive workloads, and retaliation after flagging issues internally.

The complaint further mentions an alleged attempt by Soto to reach out to Jenner directly in 2025, via a handwritten letter explaining her emotional distress and experience with workplace abuse.

Soto, a former housekeeper, began working for Jenner in 2019, part of a domestic staff system managed through supervisors and third-party agencies.

Soto has alleged that violations began early in her tenure, including being denied meals and rest breaks. She claims the situation deteriorated towards the end of 2023 following a change in supervision.

According to the complaint, a supervisor — identified as Itzel Sibrian — subjected Soto to repeated verbal abuse, allegedly mocking her accent, immigration status and race, and calling her “stupid”. These incidents prompted Soto to file a formal complaint with the HR in 2024.

Although the supervisor was briefly removed, Soto contends she was later reinstated, after which the situation escalated. She alleges she faced retaliation in the form of reduced wages, heavier workloads and abrupt changes to her schedule.

The lawsuit also details what Soto describes as insensitive treatment during a period of personal grief. She claims she was denied leave following her brother’s death, instructed to return to work immediately, and made to continue working while colleagues allegedly mocked her loss and assigned her demeaning tasks.

In April 2025, Soto reportedly attempted to bring the matter directly to Kylie Jenner’s attention by leaving a handwritten note on her massage table. In it, she wrote that she was being “mentally abused” and expressed the belief that Jenner would not condone such behaviour if she were aware of it. Soto alleges that the move instead led to threats of dismissal and restrictions on any further interaction with Jenner.

Soto is now looking for compensatory and punitive damages. Her lawyer, Della Shaker, has described the case as involving “multiple employment and labour law violations”, while urging her client to be vocal.