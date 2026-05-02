Kiara Advani enjoys family time with Sidharth Malhotra, Saraayah in Maldives

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and their 10-month-old daughter Saraayah recently enjoyed a vacation in Maldives, show new pictures and videos shared by the actress on Saturday.

The getaway marked their first holiday since the birth of Saraayah.

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“Sun-kissed days, salty hair, and a heart full of peace with the loves of my life,” reads the post on Instagram.

The War 2 actress turned heads in bikinis during her vacation. One photo in the carousel offers a glimpse into the beach vacation wardrobes of Kiara and her daughter. Another photo captures Saraayah reading with Kiara against a scenic sea view.

A video in the carousel captures Kiara and Sidharth enjoying a relaxed movie night on the beach as they unwind together.

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child on July 16. They revealed that they had named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra on November 28.

The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, after falling in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple.

On the work front, Sidharth, 40, was last seen in Maddock Films’ romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara, 34, last appeared in Yash Raj Films’ War 2.