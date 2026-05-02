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Sydney Sweeney goes Instagram official with boyfriend Scooter Braun

Rumours of the duo dating began in November 2025, with purported pictures of them kissing in New York City’s Central Park going viral

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.05.26, 05:03 PM
Sydney Sweeney with her boyfriend Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney with her boyfriend Scooter Braun Instagram/ @sydneysweeney

American actress Sydney Sweeney went Instagram official with her relationship with boyfriend Scooter Braun on Friday, by posting pictures from her recent visit at the Stagecoach Music Festival in California.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from a public event, Sweeney wrote, “cowboy kind of weekend.”

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Rumours of the duo dating began in November 2025, with purported pictures of them kissing in New York City’s Central Park going viral.

One of the pictures showed Sweeney and Braun sitting on a rock in a park and kissing. Another photo showed Sweeney smiling and showing her phone screen to Braun.

While Sweeney sported a casual look in a brown leather jacket, jeans and brown boots, Braun went for dark jeans and a white T-shirt underneath a blue jacket, brown shoes and a baseball cap.

Prior to that, the duo were spotted several times in New York, including a comedy club. People magazine had previously reported that they were “casually dating”.

Sweeney ended her engagement with businessman Jonathan Davino in May this year. Previously, social media was also rife with rumours about the actress dating her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Scooter was previously married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2021. Their divorce was finalised in 2022. He shares three children with Cohen.

On the work front, Sweeney was set to appear in a cameo role in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

She shot for a nearly three-minute scene around the beginning of the film where she played herself. However, the actress was cut from the film ahead of its May 1 release.

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