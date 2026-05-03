India rolls out cell broadcast alert system for disaster warnings nationwide

The Centre on Saturday launched a nationwide cell broadcast messaging system using indigenous technology to warn citizens about emergencies and natural disasters.

A nationwide test was conducted as mobile phones across the country went abuzz after Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the cell broadcast alert system.

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Millions of mobile users received a test message around 11.42am. “India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. Government of India,” it read.

The system would be used during crises such as natural disasters, wars and other emergencies, delivering critical information directly to mobile phones.

Soon after the alert, the department of telecommunications posted on X: “A step forward in strengthening how we communicate during critical situations. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in coordination with key national agencies, is set to launch an advanced public alerting framework aimed at enabling timely communication during critical situations. This initiative reflects a continued commitment to building a more responsive and resilient communication ecosystem for citizens across the country.”

The DoT, with the National Disaster Management Authority, is enhancing mobile-based disaster communication so citizens receive timely alerts. Saturday’s test alert was part of this effort. The Integrated Alert System or SACHET, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics, was used.

Built on the Common Alerting Protocol, the system is active across all states and Union Territories, sending geo-targeted alerts. The government said over 134 billion SMS alerts have already been issued in 19 languages during disasters.

Unlike SMS, these messages reach all devices in a defined area simultaneously, enabling near real-time delivery without Internet access or mobile apps. Once fully operationalised, the cell broadcast system will disseminate alerts across all mobile handsets regardless of individual settings.