Ramban youth's body recovered after cow vigilante assault, protests intensify

The body of the young man who went missing in Jammu's Ramban district after being allegedly assaulted by cow vigilantes was recovered from a stream on Saturday, following a three-week search, belying claims by Right-wing activists that he had gone into hiding.

Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, 22, had gone missing on April 12 after he was reportedly chased and assaulted by cow vigilantes. He is believed to have jumped into a river to escape their wrath.

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Police on Saturday said his body was recovered from a stream near Kraalna Digdool in Ramban. Hundreds of people, including the family, rushed to the spot as the news spread. The family blocked the ambulance carrying Tanveer's body and refused to let it move unless the administration promised to hang the accused. They later allowed the ambulance to pass after assurances of tough action.

Earlier, the region had erupted into protests, forcing the police to lodge an FIR and arrest four accused. More protests followed as the search operation for Tanveer got prolonged.

Ramban's additional superintendent of police Mujeeb ur Rahman said the administration worked tirelessly to recover his body. He praised the State Disaster Response Force, quick reaction teams, voluntary groups and civilians for their contribution.

Rahman said they had to divert the stream's flow for days to recover the body.

Congress leader and former NSUI president Fairoz Khan claimed that not all people involved in Tanveer's death had been arrested. Khan said they believed some people engaged by a company to dig a tunnel in Ramban were also involved in the incident.

“Two vehicles were chasing his (Tanveer’s) vehicle. One was a private vehicle whose occupants have been arrested. The other vehicle belonged to the company. There were obviously people in it. They are yet to be arrested,” he said.