Ranveer Singh lauds Atlee’s vision for ‘AA22 x A6’: ‘Something never seen before in Indian cinema’

Actor Ranveer Singh recently recalled visiting the set of Atlee’s upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun, calling the movie concept ‘something never seen before in Indian cinema’.

The much-anticipated action drama is tentatively titled AA22 x A6.

Ranveer and Atlee have collaborated on an upcoming advertisement for the brand Ching. It also features Bobby Deol and Sreeleela.

Speaking at the launch event of the Ching advertisement, Ranveer said, “It’s always great hanging out with him (Atlee) and working with him and his super-duper awesome team.”

“Being in front of the lens of Mr G.K. Vishnu (Jawan cinematographer) is such an honour and delight. I happened to visit him on the set of his current film because my wife (Deepika) was shooting with him. You may have heard this before, but you can hear it from me — he is creating something you’ve never experienced or seen in Indian cinema before,” he added.

The film was officially announced in April this year to mark Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday. Currently in production, the film is said to be a sci-fi action entertainer.

Heaping praise on Atlee, Ranveer recalled how he reached out to him years ago after being impressed by Mersal. “Before he became a household name with Jawan and the biggest director in India, I had messaged him after the release of Mersal and said, ‘Sir, I love your cinema. You should come to Mumbai, and we should make some movies together’,” Ranveer shared.

“I have always wanted to collaborate with Atlee sir. He’s been such a dear friend to me over the years,” he added.

Billed as a magnum opus, AA22 x A6 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. VFX supervisor James Madigan has come on board to offer his expertise to the film’s visual effects.

Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.