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‘Drinking was getting in the way of professional life’: Tom Holland opens up on sobriety

The 29-year-old star said he quit drinking in early 2022 after taking part in the ‘Dry January’ challenge

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.05.26, 04:17 PM
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British actor Tom Holland says he has no regrets about embracing a sober lifestyle, adding that the decision to give up alcohol improved both his personal life and acting career.

The 29-year-old star said he quit drinking in early 2022 after taking part in the “Dry January” challenge, which made him realise he had become “obsessed” with alcohol. In 2024, he launched his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero.

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On Thursday, Holland hosted the second edition of the Bero Padel Classic, a padel tennis tournament in Los Angeles sponsored by his company. The event was attended by several celebrities, including his fiancée Zendaya, Simu Liu, Steve Aoki, Diplo and Jay Shetty.

Asked by USA Today whether his life would have unfolded the same way had he not become sober, Holland said, “That’s a really big question. I’ve been so lucky in the last four years that my career has really blossomed in a really lovely way, and I really love what’s happening and what I have to come in the future. And I don’t know how much of that would’ve come to fruition had I still been drinking”.

He said drinking was “ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life”.

“Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful,” Holland said. “And I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue. And, since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person”.

Holland will reprise his role as the webbed Marvel superhero opposite Zendaya in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release this July.

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