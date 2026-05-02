Madame Tussauds launches ‘Icons of India’ celebration at London headquarters

Madame Tussauds launched a new “Icons of India” celebration at its London headquarters this week, uniting the wax models of celebrities from the world of cinema and cricket.

The limited-time experience includes 13 figures of leading Indian actors and cricketers within the leading British tourist attraction’s special Awards Party zone. For the month of May and June, the area has been transformed into a vibrant space inspired by Indian culture for visitors to get up close with some of the most its iconic wax figures including Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

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“Bollywood’s global appeal is huge, and London’s love for Indian cinema and cricket grows stronger every year," said Steve Blackburn, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London.

“With ‘Icons of India’, we are bringing fans closer than ever to the stars they love. We are thrilled to invite guests to step into this world of magic, capture unforgettable moments, and celebrate the icons who have shaped global entertainment and sport,” he said.

Describing it as a "truly global celebration”, some of the wax figures have made their journey to London on loan from other Madame Tussauds attractions, including Virat Kohli from Bangkok and Aishwarya Rai from New York.

The 'Icons of India' exhibit has been created to allow fans to strike a pose with their favourities, from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit.

The models of Ranbir Kapoor and Telugu cinema star Kajal Aggarwal have travelled from Madame Tussauds in New York and Singapore.

The High Commission of India in London backed the exhibition as a “vibrant celebration of the shared cultural affinity between our two nations”.

“Showcasing the global appeal of Indian cinema and cricket, this initiative brings the spirit of India to the heart of London while strengthening people-to-people ties, which stand as a testament to the enduring cultural bridge between India and the United Kingdom,” it stated.

Madame Tussauds in London dates back nearly 200 years and has since expanded to 24 locations around the world, including New York, Shanghai, Amsterdam and Sydney. It employs a combination of historic artistic methods, immersive sets and modern technology to create several lifelike figures from the worlds of royalty, cinema, sports, politics and more.

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