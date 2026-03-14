Akshay Kumar joins the cast of ‘Golmaal 5’, film goes on floors

Actor Akshay Kumar has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, he announced on Saturday with a fun video.

Sharing a teaser on YouTube, the 58-year-old actor announced the beginning of the shoot for the upcoming fifth instalment of the comedy franchise.

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“Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin,” Akshay wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

The video kicks off with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi as he returns to the franchise. Soon, Akshay makes a surprise entry sporting a bald look and wearing an all-black outfit paired with dark shades.

Akshay was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi reprising their roles from the previous films.

The Golmaal film franchise, directed by Shetty, is a popular series of Bollywood comedy films known for its ensemble cast and slapstick humour. The franchise includes four films: Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

The main actors of the comedy films include Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari. Actors Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu joined the cast and reprised their roles in Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn collaborated in the cop drama Singham Again in 2024. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the actioner has grossed a total of Rs 402.26 crores worldwide.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in the romcom film De De Pyaar De 2 alongside R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.