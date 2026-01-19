Ajay Devgn announces AI-powered ‘Tanhaji’ prequel, ‘Bal Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn and producer Danish Devgn, on Monday, announced Bal Tanhaji, an AI-powered prequel to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

Sharing the first-look teaser on Instagram, Devgn wrote, “Legends aren’t born in glory. They’re forged in silence. The untold years that shaped a warrior. Bal Tanhaji an A.I spectacle Coming Soon.”

Set in the same world as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), the minute-long teaser offers a glimpse into the story of the early life of Tanaji Malusare, depicting his journey from a young boy to a revered warrior.

Produced entirely with generative AI, Bal Tanhaji is Lens Vault Studios’ first original venture, founded by Ajay Devgn and Danish Devgn.

The project reflects Lens Vault Studios’ core ambition: to create enduring story worlds that live across platforms, formats, and technologies, according to a press release.

Speaking about the initiative, Ajay Devgn said the project reflects the studio’s push towards future-ready storytelling.

“Lens Vault Studios was created to move beyond conventional boundaries of storytelling. Our focus is on discovering formats and mediums that are still largely untapped, while applying the discipline and scale of mainstream cinema. Bal Tanhaji represents the beginning of this journey into future-ready content creation,” he said in a statement.

“With Bal Tanhaji, we are redefining how legacy narratives can evolve through technology. Generative AI allows us to expand story universes in ways that were previously impossible, making them more immersive, scalable, and relevant for new-age audiences. This is the foundation on which Lens Vault Studios is being built,” Danish, founder and CEO of Lens Vault Studios, said.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the Hindi version of Drishyam 3, scheduled to release on October 2.