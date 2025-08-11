After Cannes debut, Kolkata filmmaker Indira Dhar’s ‘Echoes of Valour’ set for screening at Venice Film Festival

Kolkata-born filmmaker Indira Dhar’s Echoes of Valour is set for a closed-door screening at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, months after its Cannes debut in May.

Headlined by Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, Echoes of Valour had its first look unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival’s India Pavilion by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by the real-life experiences of Shukla Bandopadhyay, the mother of an Indian Army soldier, the drama explores love, resilience and sacrifice through the lens of a military family.

“I don’t have words to explain my happiness and the happiness of my entire team. Hardly do we have any Indian production at Venice. Forget the competition, even in the screening segments we are rare,” Dhar told The Telegraph Online.

Dhar called Venice, Cannes and Berlin “the biggest trio on earth for film festivals”, adding that her film’s screening at all three events made the year 2025 all the more significant.

“The film got launched at Cannes and it’s getting its first closed-door screening at Venice by invitation only. I’m extremely happy it’s happening,” the filmmaker added.

Last year, Dhar’s Putul was screened at the Palais G theatre under Festival de Cannes, part of the Marché du Film

The Venice Film Festival will be held from August 27 to September 6 at Venice Lido.