A night of reunions, tributes and music: 5 memorable moments from 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards rang in with a mix of nostalgia, historic feats and pop culture surprises at the Dolby Theatre on March 15. Hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive year, the ceremony delighted cinema buffs with exciting reunions, show-stopping musical performances and heartfelt tributes to legends that instantly became the talk of the internet. Here are some of the moments that made a mark on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Bridesmaids reunion delivers the night’s LOL moment

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One of the best moments that sent the audience into a nostalgic trip was when the cast of the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids reunited on stage to present the award for best score. Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne and Ellie Kemper playfully read out hilarious notes apparently written to them by audience members — Stellan Skarsgard, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elle Fanning and Benicio Del Toro. The skit had the audience in splits.

Leaning into the nostalgia, Wiig joked about how it has been ages since the film was released. “I think we shot this movie in 1883,” she quipped, poking fun at the film’s release while the crowd broke into laughter.

Marvel reunion kept the crowd cheering

MCU stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans reunited onstage to present the award in screenwriting — a moment that brimmed with nostalgia celebrating the 14th anniversary of the original Avengers film.

Keeping up with his signature humour, Downey Jr. made a nod to his upcoming role as Doctor Doom by sporting an emerald tuxedo, while Evans kept it classic in a navy outfit.

The highlight of their segment was a scripted “anniversary gift” exchange where Downey Jr. presented Evans with a framed, autographed prop thong from Magic Mike, joking that it was a relic from Channing Tatum. Tatum famously played the role of the 30-year-old striptease performer in the 2012 film.

Their skit reached a peak when Tatum shouted from his seat in the front row, asking for the prop back. As the audience erupted into laughter, they shifted gears to present the best adapted screenplay award to Paul Thomas Anderson and best original screenplay trophy to Ryan Coogler.

A historic feat in the field of cinematography

The ceremony came full circle when cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw won the Oscar for best cinematography for her work on the film Sinners, which went on to bag the best picture prize as well. Her victory scripted history as she emerged as the first woman — and subsequently first Black woman — to win in the category.

Accepting the award, Arkapaw thanked filmmaker Ryan Coogler and said, “Thank you for believing in me and thank you for trusting me, and that’s the kind of guy I get to make films with.”

Expressing gratitude to her fellow cinematographer Rachel Morrison, Arkapaw added, “I have felt so much love from all the women on this whole campaign and gotten to meet so many people, and I just feel like moments like this happen because of you guys, and I want to thank you for that.”

Arkapaw’s victory was met with huge applause at the ceremony. She was nominated alongside Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams), Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another), Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein) and Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme).

KPop Demon Hunters offered a visual spectacle like no other

The night came alive when singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed the acclaimed song Golden from the Netflix global sensation KPop Demon Hunters on stage.

The trio, who has lent their voices to the fictional girl group HUNTR/X in the film, was backed by gold-clad dancers and elaborate stage effects, transforming the Oscars stage into a K-pop concert. The song later went on to win best original song, marking a historic moment for the genre. The film had already bagged the best animated feature trophy as the evening began.

In her acceptance speech, Ejae reflected on the rising global popularity of K-pop. “Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop. Now everyone is singing our song, even the Korean lyrics. I’m so proud,” she said.

In Memoriam tribute honours Hollywood legends

Every year, the In Memoriam segment makes for poignant moments for film buffs and industry figures alike. This time, it began with an emotional tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, producer Michele Reiner. Actor Billy Crystal took to the stage to kick off the segment, taking a trip down memory lane and remembering his longtime friend-cum-collaborator.

“Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they remind us what makes us laugh, cry and aspire to be better human beings,” Crystal said as he reflected on the filmmaker’s legacy through films such as Stand by Me, Misery and When Harry Met Sally.

The tribute turned even more heartfelt when several actors from Reiner’s films — including Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Kathy Bates and Cary Elwes — joined Crystal on stage as music from The Princess Bride played in the background.

Another moment that tugged at the heartstrings came when Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her late The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford. Streisand went candid on stage about their times together before performing the film’s iconic title song, whipping up myriad emotions within the audience.

Streisand fondly called Redford an “intellectual cowboy” and remembered his final words to her — “B, I love you dearly.” This made for one of the most emotionally raw moments of the entire segment that honours industry figures who passed away in the preceding year.