The Pink Tag Project: An innovative initiative to raise awareness about breast cancer

In a village outside Delhi, a woman notices a Pink Tag stitched inside her blouse, next to the wash-care label. It gently reminds her how to check herself through simple visuals. No alarms, no fear, just awareness. This is how the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation–Network18 Sanjeevani Pink Tag Project was born in rural India and amplified by local tailors and community trust. The ambitious initiative is now entering the fashion mainstream through Suta, the homegrown D2C brand that has been redefining what the saree means to the modern Indian woman. In this moment, tradition meets contemporary purpose. A garment becomes a carrier of care, and the fashion industry takes a step towards nation-building.

In India, every four minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, and the concerning reality is that over 70 per cent of cases are detected late. Women often do not undergo screening because they have little time for themselves. Between household responsibilities, earning livelihoods, and caring for families, self-care becomes a luxury they cannot afford.

The Pink Tag Project began with a simple observation: women have one moment alone each day, when they get dressed. Stitched into clothing, the Pink Tag carries self-examination steps, a behavioural nudge embedded in a moment that already belongs to her. Rural tailors, volunteers, and trusted community voices made it real.

Suta entered Indian fashion with a mission: to reclaim the saree for the modern woman. At a time when tradition was often viewed merely through the lens of nostalgia, Suta brought renewed strength and confidence. That confidence has now taken a step further. From now on, alongside the wash-care tag on Suta blouses, there will also be a Pink Tag. As a result, these blouses will no longer be just elements of style; they will become carriers of care. A reminder that a woman’s health matters as much as her responsibilities to others.

By stitching the Pink Tag onto its blouses, Suta has demonstrated how fashion brands can seamlessly integrate social responsibility into both product design and corporate philosophy. This tangible integration creates a replicable model for the broader apparel industry. What began as a change driven by rural tailors will now reach millions through a major brand like Suta. With social insight, industry participation, and market innovation coming together, this initiative is set to bring about a significant shift in health awareness.

Sujata Biswas, Co-founder, Suta, said, “At Suta, we understand that the garments women wear carry meaning beyond purchase. They carry identity, confidence, and now, care. When we learned about the Pink Tag, we saw something we could not ignore: an opportunity to use the trust women place in us for something that matters more. If a blouse can remind a woman that her health deserves attention, then fashion becomes a force for nation-building.”

Taniya Biswas, Co-founder, Suta, added, “The dressing moment is sacred. It is when a woman is truly alone with herself. Placing the Pink Tag there felt inevitable. We are not instructing; we are simply being present in a moment that already belongs to her, reminding her that she matters.”

Siddharth Saini, COO, News18 Studios, said, “Sanjeevani’s scale across News18’s broadcast network and digital platforms has ensured that vital health information reaches every segment of Indian society—from the nation’s most influential audiences to underserved regions where lack of awareness still hinders early action and healthier outcomes. The Pink Tag shows how media can move beyond communication to drive measurable behavioural change. Designed as a simple, repeatable nudge, it reaches women at moments where traditional media influence ends, embedding awareness into the rhythms of daily life. Our partnership with Suta strengthens this impact by extending the intervention to retail touchpoints and social engagement. Today, the initiative operates at true scale, combining national reach with sustained, personal reinforcement and this is how we believe insight-led innovation delivers real-world results and builds systemic, long-term change.”

Speaking about Suta coming on board, MVS Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank, said, “The Pink Tag was always designed to scale beyond any single campaign. Suta’s partnership proves that the real barrier to widespread adoption is not innovation or resources, but belief. It is the willingness of brands to align commercial success with social purpose. With Suta, we are not just launching a collaboration; we are building a blueprint for how India’s fashion industry can become a partner in public health. This is nation-building through business.”

What happens next?The Pink Tag is now stitched into Suta garments. This partnership extends an invitation to the apparel industry to adopt similar models. The D2C ecosystem, manufacturers, and policy circles are observing how scale and impact intersect. A tag becomes a daily reminder. That reminder, repeated across millions of wardrobes, creates sustained behaviour change. Suta has established a precedent for how brands can drive social impact at scale.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Network 18 Media and Investment Limited by ABP Digital Brand Hub.