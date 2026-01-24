What should you do if risks arise during pregnancy? Experts explain

The journey of pregnancy is not easy. Every mother goes through various challenges during pregnancy, and in some cases, these situations can become quite complex. Generally, pregnancies below the age of 18 and above 35 to 40 years may involve certain risks. What should be done in such high-risk situations, and what treatment approaches should be adopted? These aspects were highlighted by Dr. Abhinibesh Chatterjee and Dr. Poly Chatterjee, Senior Consultants in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospitals, Salt Lake.

Dr. Abhinibesh Chatterjee explained, “Pregnancy is a physiological process. However, if certain deviations occur, it is classified as a high-risk pregnancy. In such cases, careful monitoring is essential. This includes regular visits to the doctor, checking pulse and blood pressure, and undergoing routine ultrasound scans and blood tests.”

Click the link below to learn more:

Doctors Abhinibesh Chatterjee and Polly Chatterjee discussed what steps should be taken during high-risk pregnancies, while Doctors Pallab Chatterjee and Prerana Goenka spoke about the specialised care required for babies born prematurely.

Generally, pregnancy-related risks may arise if the mother has diabetes or high blood pressure, if the placenta is positioned low, or if there is too much or too little amniotic fluid. In such situations, iron, calcium and folic acid supplements are started in advance, along with antenatal vaccinations, to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the baby.

Manipal Hospitals manages high-risk pregnancies with expertise and care. Dr. Poly Chatterjee said, “The risk is higher in high-risk pregnancies involving twins or triplets. Women with a history of recurrent miscarriages are also categorised under high-risk pregnancies. In such cases, we sometimes need to place stitches to prevent the cervix from opening prematurely. To support the baby’s full development, we administer specific injections, including those that aid neurological development. We also have a state-of-the-art NICU, where even babies weighing as little as 700 grams are recovering well and going home healthy.”

Manipal Hospitals ensures that not only the mother remains healthy, but that the baby is born in good health as well. Care does not end with childbirth. If any health complications arise in the newborn later on, specialist doctors are always prepared to provide timely and expert care.

Babies born prematurely require specialised care. Speaking on this, Dr. Pallab Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Paediatrics and Neonatology, said, “We have successfully cared for extremely premature babies born as early as 27–28 weeks, who have gone home healthy. Initially, these babies may face breathing difficulties, feeding issues, and poor weight gain, and we focus on addressing and managing these challenges effectively.”

Dr. Prerana Goenka, Consultant in Paediatrics and In-charge of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, shared, “Manipal Hospitals, Salt Lake has a Level 3 NICU equipped with world-class technology such as ventilators, CPAP and HFNC support. Beyond advanced technology, our dedicated team of specialists is always prepared to provide the right care for newborns.”

With a combination of cutting-edge technology and expert medical care, Manipal Hospitals, Salt Lake ensures the health and well-being of both mother and child.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Manipal Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Hub.