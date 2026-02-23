MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at 100: Mohan Bhagwat says Sangh focused on nation-building, not Hindutva politics

‘Some people mistake the Sangh for a paramilitary organisation, others for a service sector body, but the RSS is a social force working beyond these boundaries’

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 23.02.26, 10:13 AM
Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat File picture

Marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the organisation does not practise Hindutva politics but is committed to strengthening society and the nation through individual character-building.

“The Sangh's objective is individual development because only strong individuals can build a strong society and nation," Bhagwat said at a programme to mark the Sangh’s 100 years on Sunday, emphasising that the reality of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cannot be understood from the outside.

Addressing the gathering on the theme ‘Sangh Yatra - New Horizons, New Dimensions’, he said the organisation is often misunderstood.

Some people mistake the Sangh for a paramilitary organisation, others for a service sector body, but the RSS is a social force working beyond these boundaries, he said, speaking on the theme ‘Sangh Yatra - New Horizons, New Dimensions’.

“The world now hopes to see India in a leadership role once again,” Bhagwat said, as he called upon the gathering to empower society and the nation by joining the Sangh's activities.

Stating that only those who work to unite are Hindus, he said, "Devotion to the motherland is essential. The world understands power more than truth; therefore, acquiring power is essential, but its use should be restrained.

On women’s representation, Bhagwat said they are completely independent and asserted that their participation in governance should be 50 per cent, and not limited to 33 per cent.

He also emphasised the need for a coordinated policy and local participation to conserve Uttarakhand's rivers and the environment.

