Hip, Knee or Shoulder Pain? Experts discussed treatments for various bone-related problems

Working long hours at a desk, bending while doing household chores, sports injuries, or accidents have led to bone-related problems affecting people across all age groups.

Doctors from Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur discussed bone-related issues in a recent interview with anandabazar.com. The discussion featured Dr Sutanu Hazra, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), Ex-Fellow (Adult Reconstruction), National University Hospital, Singapore; Dr Bishal Bhagat, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), DNB (Orthopaedics); and Dr Souvik Paul, Consultant Orthopaedic Specialist, MBBS (Gold Medallist), MS (Orthopaedics – AIIMS), MCh (Joint Replacement and Reconstruction – AIIMS), DNB, Dip SICOT, MNAMS, Fellowship in Sports Medicine (ISAKOS), Joint Fellowship.

Click the link below to learn more:

Doctors from Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, including Dr Sutanu Hazra, Dr Bishal Bhagat, and Dr Souvik Paul, spoke about different treatments for bone-related conditions.

Hip replacement is often unavoidable, but a common concern among patients is the longevity of the replaced joint. Addressing this, Dr Sutanu Hazra explained, “Nowadays, the lifespan of a hip replacement is almost lifelong because the quality of implants used during hip replacement surgery has improved significantly.”

Additionally, Manipal Hospital offers advanced robotic hip replacement facilities, enabling highly precise surgeries with improved outcomes.

While hip replacement addresses one set of concerns, knee replacement often raises another. Many people fear that if knee replacement is done at a younger age, the implant may wear out quickly.

Addressing this concern, Dr Bishal Bhagat said, “Modern implants available today have a much longer lifespan and can function well for more than 20–25 years.”

Among elderly patients, shoulder-related problems are quite common and are often referred to as frozen shoulder.

Dr Souvik Paul stated, “In old age, three types of problems are generally seen. The first is frozen shoulder, the second is rotator cuff tear, and the third is arthritis. If a rotator cuff tear is detected at an early stage, it can be treated with exercises, physiotherapy, and medication.”

Frozen shoulder can be treated successfully with medication in most cases. In cases of severe arthritis among elderly patients, procedures such as arthroplasty or reverse shoulder arthroplasty are performed to restore mobility and improve quality of life.

This article has been produced on behalf of Manipal Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Hub.