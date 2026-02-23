Jai Shri Ram to Jai Maa Kali, PM Narendra Modi signals shift in BJP’s Mission Bengal

Narendra Modi has invoked Goddess Kali in a written appeal to Bengal’s voters to give him the chance to serve the state once, the prime minister’s missive coming days before the poll bugle sounds in the state.

The “Jai Maa Kali” in the letter written in Bengali, which was released to the media by the Bengal BJP, marks a strategic shift in BJP’s messaging in Bengal which was heavily loaded with Ram.

The slogan of “Jai Shri Ram” has been the identity of the BJP for decades now and has been articulated by Bengal BJP leaders as well during public meetings.

On Sunday evening, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta too started her address with “Jai Maa Kali”.

“We remain committed to Hindutva,” said a Bengal BJP leader. “Kali and Durga are the goddesses that the people of Bengal identify themselves with the most. There is nothing wrong in addressing the Bengal voters with Jai Maa Kali,” said a Bengal BJP leader.

The BJP cadres will be knocking door to door with copies of the prime minister’s letter and handing them out before his next visit to the state.

“My humble request to the people of Bengal, please join in this development programme that is on in other states. I am awaiting one opportunity to serve the people of Bengal,” Modi wrote.

Picture: Sourced by the Correspondent

Modi’s letter comes at a time when, as the Supreme Court observed, there is a trust deficit between the state government and central institutions.

In his letter, Prime Minster Modi reiterated the central government schemes that the Mamata Banerjee government has stonewalled in Bengal and not allowed to be implemented.

“In the days immediately after India gained Independence, Bengal showed the path in economic development, the leader in industry. Seeing the present condition of Bengal hurts me. The misrule and politics of appeasement of the last six decades has pushed Bengal to this stage. The youth have no option but to go to other states for jobs, and the women are scared for their safety and security,” Modi wrote as he rolled out a list of his government’s social benefit schemes and their beneficiaries across the country, like Jan Dhan accounts, pension schemes, insurance schemes for medical care and farming among others.

Modi reminded Bengal’s voters that the time to decide the state’s fate is just a few months away.

“What will be the fate of the youth of Bengal will be decided in a few more months. Your decision will decide their fate. The men-women-children of Bengal are deprived. I have taken a pledge to make Bengal “bikoshito” [developed] and prosperous,” Modi wrote.