'Boong' from Manipur wins best children’s film at Bafta, marks India milestone

Indian cinema notched a global milestone as Boong won the Bafta for best children’s film, marking a rare win for an Indian production in the category and drawing attention to the growing global footprint of regional storytelling.

The award was announced at the British Academy Children’s and Family Film Awards, where Boong competed against productions from Europe and North America. The jury praised the film for its emotional authenticity, universal appeal and sensitive portrayal of childhood, calling it a “deeply humane story told with simplicity and heart”.

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by a collective of independent filmmakers, Boong follows the journey of a spirited 10-year-old boy, Tomba, who lives in a small hill town in northeast India. Lonely after his father leaves to work in a distant city, Tomba invents an imaginary friend — Boong, a mischievous forest spirit only he can see. Through playful adventures across rivers, markets and misty hills, Boong helps Tomba navigate school bullies, family struggles and the ache of growing up.

The film had earlier built momentum on the festival circuit, picking up audience awards and critical acclaim for its intimate storytelling and naturalistic performances. The Bafta win is expected to open wider international distribution avenues, including streaming and educational screenings.