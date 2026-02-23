Narendrapur welcomes world-class treatment backed by expert doctors and modern infrastructure

Quality healthcare is becoming essential for everyone. Access to advanced technology, expert doctors, and modern medical facilities provides people with much-needed reassurance. Keeping this in mind, one of Kolkata’s most trusted healthcare providers, Apollo Hospitals, has expanded its presence in Narendrapur.

Boasting 250 beds, the hospital features state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical services designed to ensure comprehensive patient care. It houses seven operating theatres, a 55-bed ICU, and a modern BMT Suite. Additionally, patients have access to specialised departments for specific health concerns, where expert doctors provide dedicated and personalised treatment.

Click the link below to learn more:

Apollo Hospitals, Narendrapur

From oncology and advanced cardiology to medical gastroenterology, gastrointestinal surgery, critical care, pulmonology, general medicine, urology, and general surgery, each department offers cutting-edge treatments supported by specialised teams of doctors who are always on hand to safeguard patient health. The hospital also features the Apollo ProHealth department, which offers comprehensive cancer screening facilities.

The hospital also features a chemo ward, daycare ward, endoscopy and ERCP facilities, a cath lab, and an intensive care unit, all built and maintained in compliance with strict health regulations.

From a fully equipped pharmacy to 24×7 emergency services, Apollo Hospitals, Narendrapur is prepared to handle any critical situation. Advanced equipment and cutting-edge technology ensure modern, accurate, and timely treatment. Beyond medical care, the hospital prioritises patients’ overall well-being by providing healthy, hygienic, and nutritious meals.

Apollo Hospitals, Narendrapur is committed to delivering comprehensive healthcare that prioritises patient well-being through safe and advanced treatment.

For any health related queries, contact Apollo:

Emergency No: 1066

Helpline No: 03344202122

Email ID: info_narendrapur@apollohospitals.com

This article has been produced on behalf of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Hub.