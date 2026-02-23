JNU protest turns violent: Left, ABVP accuse each other after midnight clashes

Fresh clashes between rival student groups disrupted the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the early hours of Monday, with Left- and Right-aligned organisations trading allegations of violence following a protest march that spiralled into confrontation.

According to students, the alleged incident took place at around 1.30 am on Monday, where several students got injured in an alleged stone pelting after a scuffle broke out among students.

As per a statement, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for a "Samta Juloos" towards the East Gate, demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order. Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members to confront them.

However, ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP activists pelted stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured.

Purported videos shared by students present during the standoff showed scenes of confusion and fear on campus as rival groups clashed near the protest site.

University authorities did not respond to queries immediately.

According to students, the situation on campus remained tense.