Heart surgery is now possible through laparoscopic procedures, explains the expert

The risk of heart disease is increasing with each passing day, but with advancements in medical science, the treatment of heart conditions is also becoming more modern.

In a recent interview with anandabazar.com, Dr Sushan Mukhopadhyay, Director and Senior Consultant of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, spoke in detail on this subject.

Click the link below to learn more:

Dr Sushan Mukhopadhyay discussed heart microsurgery

He said, “When people hear about heart surgery, it often creates fear. One of the main reasons is the large incisions involved, which many find difficult to accept. This can lead to anxiety, and there is a higher possibility of complications after surgery. In elderly patients, major surgeries are often not even feasible.”

But what if heart surgery could be performed with laparoscopy instead of through major surgery?

Dr Sushan Mukhopadhyay explained, “In 100 per cent of cases, we have been able to perform heart microsurgery. That means we are capable of treating any heart condition through surgery using very small incisions.”

This type of surgery is extremely effective for patients with low physical strength or for those who may not be able to withstand the stress of major surgery.

He further added, “Since 2023, a new addition to microsurgery has been the use of robots. Surgeons can operate these from a distance. Through very small incisions, instruments are inserted into the heart, making it possible to perform surgery with their help.”

So, instead of fearing heart surgery, consult a specialist and recover faster through microsurgery.

For any health related queries, contact Apollo:

Emergency No: 1066

Helpline No: 03344202122

Email ID: infokolkata@apollohospitals.com

This article has been produced on behalf of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Hub.