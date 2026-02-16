Marking 25 years, this Kolkata Business School redefines leadership beyond degrees

In a world shaped by fast-changing technology and shifting global dynamics, leadership must remain grounded in strong values while being prepared for the future. With this purpose, the 10th International Globsyn Management Conference (GMC) was organised as a significant milestone, bringing together ideas, values, and research while reaffirming the institute’s commitment to shaping value-driven managers equipped for tomorrow.

Through this conference, Globsyn Business School (GBS) celebrated 25 years of excellence in postgraduate management education.

Over the past 25 years, GBS has championed management education that goes beyond skills to embrace ethics, reflection, and human values. The 10th International GMC reflected this vision, marking the silver jubilee year and reinforcing GBS’s position as a thought leader in postgraduate management education.

Articulating the long-term vision that has guided this journey, Bikram Dasgupta, Founder and Chairman, Globsyn Group, said, “With our constant quest for innovation in management education over the past twenty-five years, our endeavour has been to build a knowledge-driven society that goes beyond academics. By sensitising stakeholders, we aim to inspire leaders who can navigate moral complexity, balance competing interests, and lead with empathy.”

The conference featured 15+ distinguished speakers from corporate, government, academic, and global institutions, fostering a multi-stakeholder dialogue. Over two days, 170+ participants presented 45 research papers on Day 1, while 100+ attendees joined panel discussions, journal launches, and leadership deliberations on Day 2.

A distinctive highlight of this year’s conference was the presence of two revered Swamijis from international Ramakrishna Mission centres. Swami Supriyananda Maharaj, Head of the Ramakrishna Mission, Malaysia, delivered the inaugural address on responsible leadership and also launched the EBSCO-enlisted Globsyn Management Journal, Vol. XIX, on ‘Responsible Leadership: Shaping Future Leaders for Ethical Decision Making’.

The first panel discussion, ‘Ethical and Reflective Leadership for Shaping Future Leaders’, brought together eminent industry leaders and thinkers to explore how leadership must evolve in an era of complexity, uncertainty, and rapid technological change.

The second panel, ‘Universalism and Benevolence: Values for Responsible Leaders’, elevated the discussion to a global and philosophical level. Swami Atmarupananda, President and Spiritual Director of the Vedantic Society of the Ramakrishna Mission, Gretz, France, enriched the dialogue by emphasising universalism and benevolence as the moral foundations of responsible leadership.

Rahul Dasgupta, Director and Trustee, Globsyn Business School, said, “The Globsyn Management Conference was initiated as a structured platform where students and scholars engage with contemporary research, critical debates, and scholarly publishing. The Conference reflects how we operationalise this philosophy by integrating research presentations, panel deliberations, and journal publications to ensure our students graduate as relevant, ethical, and industry-ready leaders.”

Academic excellence remained central to the conference, with the top seven research teams presenting their work before an eminent industry jury.

As the 10th International Globsyn Management Conference concluded, it marked 25 years of GBS’s commitment to nurturing ethical, reflective, and responsible leaders. More than an academic event, it served as a moment of introspection and dialogue, reaffirming the institute’s mission to shape young minds into value-driven leaders through knowledge, innovation, research, technology, and care for society.

