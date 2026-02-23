Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy passes away at the age of 71

Former Union minister of state for railways and veteran Bengal politician Mukul Roy died at 71 in a private hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness.

A close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a key figure in the Trinamool Congress, Roy played a significant role in strengthening the party after it ended the Left Front’s 34-year rule in Bengal in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined the BJP in November 2017 and is widely credited with helping the party expand its base in the state, particularly during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when the BJP won 18 seats in Bengal.

Roy later distanced himself from the BJP and rejoined the Trinamool Congress in 2021. The Calcutta High Court subsequently revoked his membership of the West Bengal Assembly over defection, an order that was later stayed by the Supreme Court.