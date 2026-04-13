US to enforce naval blockade on Iranian ports from April 13, says President Donald Trump

Trump: US to blockade ships entering or exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10:00 am ET
President Donald Trump posted on social media platform TruthSocial: "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"
Iran keeping 21 million barrels of oil in floating storage
Samir Madani, the co-founder of Tankertrackers.com, told AP that the monitoring group used imagery from the European Space Agency's Copernicus-2 satellite to identify the types of Iranian oil tankers present in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.
They identified 10 "Very Large Crude Carrier" supertankers - which can hold 2 million barrels of oil each - and 1 Suezmax tanker - which holds 1 million barrels - in the Gulf of Oman as of Sunday, adding up to 21 million barrels.
Iran could be keeping the oil in floating storage to "better regulate exports amid turbulence" or in case of disturbances at Kharg Island, the group said on X.
Kharg Island, which the US struck during the war, is home to a terminal through which Iran exports most of its oil.
Ships have stopped moving through Strait of Hormuz: Intel firm
Lloyd's List Intelligence wrote Sunday that "all traffic" through the Strait of Hormuz stopped after President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US would blockade the waterway. It said two vessels that were leaving the strait turned around after the post.
A trickle of traffic had returned to the strait in the days since the US and Iran agreed to pause the conflict.
Trump says he doesn't care when Iran returns to negotiating table
Speaking to reporters outside Washington after flying back from Florida, Trump was asked how long it might be before Iranian officials returned to the negotiating table amid a fragile ceasefire.
"I don't care if they come back or not," he replied. "If they don't come back, I'm fine."
Trump said that during weekend negotiations led by US Vice President JD Vance, Iran said they were pushing for a nuclear weapon.
"They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," he said.
US military says it will blockade Iran's ports as ship traffic appears to halt in Hormuz
The US military announced it will begin a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday, tempering President Donald Trump's earlier vow to entirely block the strategic Strait of Hormuz as early reports indicated that ships had stopped crossing the waterway.
The move came after marathon US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement, and it set the stage for a showdown. Iranian leaders vowed to counter the blockade.
US Central Command announced the blockade would begin on Monday at 10 am EDT or 5:30 pm in Iran, and would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman".
CENTCOM said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the strait, a step down from the president's earlier threat to blockade the entire strait.
The announcement of the blockade halted the limited ship traffic that resumed in the strait since the ceasefire, said an early report from Lloyd's List intelligence. Marine trackers say over 40 commercial ships have crossed since the start of the ceasefire, down from roughly 100 to 135 vessel passages per day before the war.
Later Sunday, Trump extended his feud over the war with Pope Leo XIV, lashing out in a Truth Social post that called the Catholic leader "terrible on foreign policy". The extraordinary broadside came after Leo denounced the war and demanded that political leaders stop and negotiate peace.
US to blockade Iran after talks fail to yield a deal
The U.S. military said it will begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday after weekend talks failed to reach a deal to end the war with Iran, jeopardizing a fragile two-week ceasefire.
The talks in Islamabad, which ran from Saturday into early Sunday, were the first direct U.S.-Iranian meeting in more than a decade and the highest-level discussions since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. The negotiations came days after a ceasefire began on Tuesday, aimed at ending six weeks of fighting that has killed thousands of people across the Gulf, throttled vital supplies of energy and sparked fears of a wider regional conflict.
The U.S. Central Command said on Sunday that the U.S. blockade, starting at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman."
Vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports will not be impeded, the U.S. military said. Additional information would be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade, it said.
President Donald Trump on Sunday also said U.S. forces would intercept every vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran.
"No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," Trump wrote on social media, adding: "Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!" He added that the U.S. Navy will begin destroying mines that the Iranians had dropped in the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for about 20% of global energy supplies. While shipping data showed three supertankers fully laden with oil passed through the Strait on Saturday, tankers were steering clear of the waterway on Monday, ahead of the U.S. blockade.
Iran says 'zero lessons learned'
After Trump's initial remarks on Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards warned that military vessels approaching the strait will be considered a ceasefire breach and dealt with harshly and decisively, underlining the risk of a dangerous escalation.
A U.S. official said Iran rejected Washington's call for an end to all uranium enrichment, the dismantling of all major enrichment facilities and the transfer of highly enriched uranium.
Iran also refused U.S. demands that Iran cease funding for Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, as well as fully open the Strait of Hormuz, the official added.
Iranian media said there was agreement on a number of issues, but the strait and Iran's nuclear program were the main sticking points.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had "encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade" when just inches away from an "Islamabad MoU."
"Zero lessons learned," he added. "Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity." Six weeks of fighting has killed thousands, roiled the global economy and sent oil prices soaring as Iran prevented traffic through the Strait. The U.S. dollar and oil rose in early trading on Monday after the failure of the talks, while stocks in Asia eased. Trump told Fox News' "Sunday Briefing" program that oil and gasoline prices may remain high through November's midterm elections, a rare acknowledgement of the potential political fallout from the war.
Iran's Qalibaf posted a map of Washington-area gasoline prices on social media with the comment: "Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade'. Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas."
More negotiations?
Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he believed Iran would continue to negotiate and called the Islamabad discussions "very friendly."
"I do believe they're going to come to the table on this, because nobody can be so stupid as to say, ‘We want nuclear weapons,’ and they have no cards," he said.
But several hours later, the U.S. president said he did not care whether a "desperate" Iran returned to the negotiating table.
"If they don't come back, I'm fine," Trump told journalists on Sunday night after he returned to the Washington area from an overnight stay in Florida.
Qalibaf blamed the U.S. for not winning Tehran's trust, despite his team offering "forward-looking initiatives," Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, who discussed the talks in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Tehran wanted "a balanced and fair agreement."
"If the United States returns to the framework of international law, reaching an agreement is not far off," he told Putin, Iranian state media reported.