US to enforce naval blockade on Iranian ports from April 13, says President Donald Trump

Key Events

Trump: US to blockade ships entering or exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10:00 am ET President Donald Trump posted on social media platform TruthSocial: "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"

Iran keeping 21 million barrels of oil in floating storage Samir Madani, the co-founder of Tankertrackers.com, told AP that the monitoring group used imagery from the European Space Agency's Copernicus-2 satellite to identify the types of Iranian oil tankers present in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. They identified 10 "Very Large Crude Carrier" supertankers - which can hold 2 million barrels of oil each - and 1 Suezmax tanker - which holds 1 million barrels - in the Gulf of Oman as of Sunday, adding up to 21 million barrels. Iran could be keeping the oil in floating storage to "better regulate exports amid turbulence" or in case of disturbances at Kharg Island, the group said on X. Kharg Island, which the US struck during the war, is home to a terminal through which Iran exports most of its oil.

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Ships have stopped moving through Strait of Hormuz: Intel firm Lloyd's List Intelligence wrote Sunday that "all traffic" through the Strait of Hormuz stopped after President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US would blockade the waterway. It said two vessels that were leaving the strait turned around after the post. A trickle of traffic had returned to the strait in the days since the US and Iran agreed to pause the conflict.

Trump says he doesn't care when Iran returns to negotiating table Speaking to reporters outside Washington after flying back from Florida, Trump was asked how long it might be before Iranian officials returned to the negotiating table amid a fragile ceasefire. "I don't care if they come back or not," he replied. "If they don't come back, I'm fine." Trump said that during weekend negotiations led by US Vice President JD Vance, Iran said they were pushing for a nuclear weapon. "They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," he said.

US military says it will blockade Iran's ports as ship traffic appears to halt in Hormuz The US military announced it will begin a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday, tempering President Donald Trump's earlier vow to entirely block the strategic Strait of Hormuz as early reports indicated that ships had stopped crossing the waterway. The move came after marathon US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement, and it set the stage for a showdown. Iranian leaders vowed to counter the blockade. US Central Command announced the blockade would begin on Monday at 10 am EDT or 5:30 pm in Iran, and would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman". CENTCOM said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the strait, a step down from the president's earlier threat to blockade the entire strait. The announcement of the blockade halted the limited ship traffic that resumed in the strait since the ceasefire, said an early report from Lloyd's List intelligence. Marine trackers say over 40 commercial ships have crossed since the start of the ceasefire, down from roughly 100 to 135 vessel passages per day before the war. Later Sunday, Trump extended his feud over the war with Pope Leo XIV, lashing out in a Truth Social post that called the Catholic leader "terrible on foreign policy". The extraordinary broadside came after Leo denounced the war and demanded that political leaders stop and negotiate peace.