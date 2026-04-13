Trump escalates feud with Pope Leo XIV over Iran war, calls first American pontiff ‘weak’ and ‘very liberal’

US President Donald Trump sharply intensified his criticism of Pope Leo XIV, launching a broad attack on the first American pontiff over his stance on the Iran war and domestic policies, in an unusually direct clash between the White House and the Vatican.

Trump delivered the criticism in a lengthy social media post and later doubled down while speaking to reporters after returning to Washington from Florida.

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"I'm not a fan of Pope Leo," he said.

The president’s remarks followed comments by Leo over the weekend suggesting that a "delusion of omnipotence" is fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran. The Pope, who has increasingly emerged as an outspoken critic of the conflict, had earlier described Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian civilisation as "truly unacceptable" and called for "deep reflection" on US migration policies.

In his post, Trump wrote, "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy," adding, "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."

He reiterated that stance to reporters, saying, "We don't like a Pope who says it's OK to have a nuclear weapon."

Trump also broadened his attack beyond the Iran conflict, criticising the Pope’s views on other global issues.

"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States," he wrote, referring to his administration’s move to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January.

"I don't want a Pope who criticises the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do," Trump added.

He went further to suggest political motivations behind Leo’s elevation, writing, "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican," and urging, "Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

Later, speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess" and added, "He's a very liberal person."

The Pope, who did not mention Trump by name in his recent remarks, has consistently taken a critical tone on the war, saying God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them," and citing scripture: "even though you make many prayers, I will not listen - your hands are full of blood."

Leo’s comments came as the United States and Iran began face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan amid a fragile ceasefire. He is also scheduled to leave for an 11-day trip to Africa.

While disagreements between US presidents and popes are not unprecedented, such direct and personal criticism remains rare. The clash highlights deepening tensions between Trump’s administration — which has justified the war in religious terms — and the Vatican’s calls for restraint.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Americans to pray for victory "in the name of Jesus Christ." Trump, when asked whether God approved of the war, said, "I do, because God is good - because God is good and God wants to see people taken care of."