Narendra Modi condemns UAE attack, backs diplomacy amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took the lead in condemning Monday's attacks on the UAE by Iran, in which three Indians were injured.

"Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable," he said without naming Iran, while expressing solidarity with the Emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, which was preceded by an official response from the external affairs ministry on the air strikes in the Fujairah industrial complex, the Prime Minister said: "India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security."

Earlier in the day, the ministry had issued a similarly worded statement. "The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation, so that peace and stability may be restored across West Asia. We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues."