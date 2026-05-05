Proposed UN resolution threatens sanction on Iran if it doesn't halt attacks in Hormuz

A proposed UN resolution threatens Iran with sanctions or other measures if it doesn't halt attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, stop imposing "illegal tolls," and disclose the placement of all mines to allow freedom of navigation.

The draft resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Gulf nations and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, also demands that Iran "immediately participate in and enable" United Nations efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor in the strait to enable the delivery of vital aid, fertiliser and other goods.

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It is the latest diplomatic effort by the US and its Gulf allies after a watered-down resolution aimed at opening the strait was vetoed by China and Russia hours before Washington and Tehran announced a temporary ceasefire in early April.

US Ambassador Mike Waltz told reporters he believes the new, narrow proposal will gain the necessary support it needs to pass the 15-member council, without triggering opposition or a veto from Iran's allies.

The US and Gulf nations proposed the new draft as the Trump administration tries to restore freedom of navigation in the strait, which carried about 20 per cent of the world's crude oil before the US and Israel began the war on February 28. A shaky ceasefire remains in effect.

The proposed resolution, which was drafted under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter and thus could be enforced militarily, threatens "effective measures that are commensurate with the gravity of the situation, including sanctions" if Iran doesn't comply.

It reaffirms the right of all countries to defend their vessels from attacks and provocations, and orders all other countries not to assist Iran in closing the strait or levying tolls.

The draft also "welcomes ongoing efforts to deconflict and coordinate safe and secure transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz, expresses support for ongoing efforts to seek a durable peace in the region, and encourages member states in the region to strengthen dialogue and consultations in this regard."