Woman found dead, cops quiz husband in Falakata

A 33-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Subhashpally in Falakata town on Friday night.

Bulti Das Saha used to run a beauty parlour in the town. Police are interrogating her husband, Uttam Saha, and one of his friends.

According to police sources, Uttam was consuming alcohol at his home with friends — Narayan Mukherjee and Tapas Das, also known as Khulu — earlier in the evening. Later, Uttam and Narayan reportedly left for another location, while Tapas went elsewhere.

When Uttam returned home late at night, he allegedly found his wife lying on the floor with blood oozing from her nose.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body of Tapas Das from another location, adding to the mystery surrounding the incident.

The police recovered a belt near the body of Bulti, while Tapas was not wearing a belt at the time his body was found.

Investigators suspect that Tapas may have strangled Bulti using the belt before taking his own life. However, the police said all angles were being examined.

The investigators are also probing whether any personal dispute could be linked to the incident.

Police records reveal that in 2013, Tapas was arrested for fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in Falakata. He was behind bars for years and was released on bail two years ago.

Uttam Das, Bulti’s brother, said: “My sister has been murdered, and we have lodged an FIR at the police station demanding justice.”

Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, the superintendent of police of Alipurduar, said: “We are verifying all possible angles, and efforts are on to identify and apprehend those responsible at the earliest.”