MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 December 2024

Trinamool worker's body found in Nandigram, party blames BJP for 'murder'

TMC claimed that BJP workers 'murdered' Mahadeb Bishoi and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits

PTI Kolkata Published 26.12.24, 02:09 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The body of a Trinamool Congress worker was recovered from Nandigram in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, police said on Thursday.

The body of the deceased, identified as 52-year-old Mahadeb Bishoi of Nandigram Block 1 Gokulnagar panchayat area, was found in front of his tea stall inside a market in Brindaban Chowk on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It seems that the man was beaten to death. Both his legs were broken. There were injury marks on his hands. We have received a complaint from his family and a probe has been initiated," a senior police officer told PTI.

TMC claimed that BJP workers "murdered" Bishoi and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

"He was an active worker of the party. BJP supporters killed him. A few days ago, another party member was killed. I demand strict action against the guilty," Bappaditya Garg, president of Nandigram 1 block of TMC, told PTI.

Rubbishing TMC’s claims, the BJP said Bishoi’s death was the result of the party’s infighting and that the saffron party had no role in it.

"There is no political rivalry behind this. Yesterday, there was a picnic where they had consumed alcohol, after which there was a fight following which Bishoi was murdered," Meghnagh Paul, general secretary of BJP’s Tamluk unit, said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Death Trinamul Congress (TMC) Nandigram
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RSS chief vs RSS over temple-mosque tussles? Organiser editorial differs with Mohan Bhagwat

The development comes a day after a sadhu close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Sangh chief, saying 'there is no need for us to follow his ideas'
The 36-year-old has scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11 and 3 in the series.
Quote left Quote right

Last 2-3 innings have not gone the way I wanted to. I've not been disciplined enough

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT