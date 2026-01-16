Tree cutting turns deadly: Relative kills couple over land dispute, later arrested

A couple were hacked to death by their relative over a family dispute in the Mathabhanga subdivision of Cooch Behar on Wednesday.

The accused, Narayan Barman, was arrested.

A source said Dilip Barman, 40 — of Bhogmara-Dakuatari village under the Ghoksadanga police station area — had an altercation with Narayan, his cousin and neighbour, over the cutting of a palm tree on the shared boundary of their properties.

Narayan attacked Dilip with a sharp weapon. Dilip’s wife, Sampa, 31, rushed to help him.

Narayan hacked both of them severely and they collapsed on the spot.

Residents took the couple to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

A police team soon nabbed Narayan from the village.

An investigation is on.

He was produced in court today and was sent to police custody for two days, said a source.