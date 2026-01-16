MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 16 January 2026

Tree cutting turns deadly: Relative kills couple over land dispute, later arrested

A source said Dilip Barman, 40 — of Bhogmara-Dakuatari village under the Ghoksadanga police station area — had an altercation with Narayan, his cousin and neighbour, over the cutting of a palm tree on the shared boundary of their properties

Our Correspondent Published 16.01.26, 06:44 AM
representational image

representational image

A couple were hacked to death by their relative over a family dispute in the Mathabhanga subdivision of Cooch Behar on Wednesday.

The accused, Narayan Barman, was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said Dilip Barman, 40 — of Bhogmara-Dakuatari village under the Ghoksadanga police station area — had an altercation with Narayan, his cousin and neighbour, over the cutting of a palm tree on the shared boundary of their properties.

Narayan attacked Dilip with a sharp weapon. Dilip’s wife, Sampa, 31, rushed to help him.

Narayan hacked both of them severely and they collapsed on the spot.

Residents took the couple to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

A police team soon nabbed Narayan from the village.

An investigation is on.

He was produced in court today and was sent to police custody for two days, said a source.

RELATED TOPICS

Murder Case Couple Palm Trees North Bengal Relatives
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Student suicides must be reported immediately, SC directs higher education bodies

The Supreme Court directed all HEIs to report any student suicide or unnatural death to police and submit annual data to regulators
Supreme Court of India
Quote left Quote right

Mamata Banerjee took away all files. This is theft. She took a ED officer’s phone as well

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT