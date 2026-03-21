Snowfall in Sikkim and Darjeeling hills brings chill, IMD issues orange alert

The higher reaches of Sikkim and the Darjeeling hills received fresh spells of snowfall, lowering temperatures, and drawing tourists eager to experience the rare weather before summer.

Snowfall has been reported over the past 24 hours in parts of Sikkim, particularly along the Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Marg, which connects the Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake and Nathu la with Gangtok.

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The entire stretch and its surrounding areas have been covered in a thick blanket of snow, transforming the landscape into a winter-like setting.

Similar weather conditions were reported from Sandakphu, the highest point of Bengal in the Darjeeling district, where snowfall occurred on Friday.

Officials said that despite the unseasonal snowfall, tourist activity remains strong in the Chhangu area, with visitors enjoying the chilly conditions at the onset of summer.

Vehicular movement along JN Marg has not been restricted so far, although authorities are maintaining strict vigilance over road and weather conditions.

“Snowfall has been continuing in the Chhangu area for the past 24 hours. This has led to a noticeable drop in temperature in the area and tourists are enjoying the cold weather in Gangtok and other parts of the state,” said Sudesh Subba, advisor to the tourism and civil aviation department of the Sikkim government.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “orange alert” for parts of Sikkim, forecasting adverse weather conditions.

The prediction states that hailstorms, thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are likely to affect several regions, including Gangtok, Gyalsing, Namchi, Soreng, Mangan and Pakyong districts.

The state administration has been on alert since Thursday evening, closely monitoring tourist movement and traffic, particularly in high-altitude and

vulnerable areas.

The IMD has also forecast rough weather over the next 48 hours in north Bengal. Heavy rainfall, ranging from 70 mm to 200 mm, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds moving at 50 kmph, is expected across multiple

districts.

Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts are likely to be affected by intermittent thunderstorms and strong winds until March 22, said weather experts.

“Residents and tourists should remain cautious, especially in hilly and landslide-prone areas, as weather conditions may deteriorate further,” said a source in the Met Office.