‘Post-poll tantrum, playing victim card’: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign

The BJP on Tuesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for refusing to resign after the party's decisive defeat in the assembly elections, saying that she was making herself a "laughing stock".

State BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar alleged that Banerjee's stance was aimed at remaining in the spotlight for a few more days.

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"She is only making herself a laughing stock," he said, adding that she is free to approach the Supreme Court over the poll outcome.

"She will anyway cease to be the chief minister after the expiry of her tenure," he added.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a post on X, alleged that Banerjee is suggesting "short-circuiting" the constitutional system through violence, drawing a comparison with the United States Capitol attack of January 6, 2021.

"What Mamata Banerjee is suggesting is anti-Constitution, anti-(B R) Ambedkar and amounts to constitutional blasphemy, apart from being a post-poll tantrum. She wants to overturn the concept of peaceful transfer of power, which is a hallmark of our constitutional system," he said.

In a video post, Poonawalla accused Banerjee of playing the "victim card" after electoral defeat and blaming the Election Commission instead of accepting the people's mandate.

"Mamata Banerjee is now playing the most disgusting victim card by not only disrespecting the verdict of the people but also saying she will not resign.

"Even if she does not resign, the Assembly will dissolve on May 8, and she will anyway lose her membership. It only shows that she is acting against the Constitution, as peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy," he said.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata a day after the BJP stormed to power, Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process.

She claimed that the mandate in nearly 100 seats "was looted" and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy. I did not lose; I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms," she said.

On the alleged attacks on TMC party offices following the election results, Sarkar claimed those involved were not BJP workers but individuals previously associated with the TMC.

"This is nothing but a factional feud within the TMC. Some groups, with grievances, are projecting themselves as BJP workers and carrying out attacks on rival factions," he claimed.

He said the administration would take appropriate action and asserted that "no true BJP worker" would engage in such acts.

Sarkar further said the BJP believes the overwhelming mandate in its favour should not be tainted by incidents of violence allegedly carried out by those unfamiliar with the party's principles.

The BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member assembly by winning 207 seats, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.